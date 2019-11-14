Recap of Wednesday's Impeachment hearings

More
The House on Wednesday convened its first impeachment hearing in more than 20 years.
1:56 | 11/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Recap of Wednesday's Impeachment hearings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"The House on Wednesday convened its first impeachment hearing in more than 20 years.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"67015792","title":"Recap of Wednesday's Impeachment hearings","url":"/Politics/video/recap-wednesdays-impeachment-hearings-67015792"}