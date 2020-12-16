Transcript for Record early voting turnout in high-stakes Georgia runoffs

While congress is divided for now to critical senate runoff races in Georgia will determine. If that continues to be the case come January early voting kicked off in Georgia on Monday and that was a record first day turnout there. If Democrats win both seats at a big if really. It would mean democratic control of both the White House and congress the Democrats failed to win boasts it's divided government here in DC against her joining me now. For more on the stakes have these races and what we can expect. The latest in the bond insurers it transitions former Obama White House deputy chief of staff and Obama campaign strategist Jim Messina Jim thanks very much for being a good to have him. Mark pleasure thanks for many. So this week Georgia tested sixteen Electoral College votes for Joseph Biden he's the first Democrat that to win this state since 92 but how do you see. The democrats' chances to pull off hat trick there at win both senate for a senate runoff races to what would it take. Well Republicans should be a slight favorites in this British. In every southern runoff after a presidential election the presidential for a president elect's party has lost elections. And despite Biden's very beautiful victory in Georgia. Republican still dominate every single statewide office. And so Republicans are slight tremor but what is gonna take you thanks. First of all massive turnout from the African American community. For a second a ball Joseph Biden won the presidency because he did better where's urban and rural voters. Then typical Democrat see and so that's what it's gonna take she's gonna need a combination. The both both those things to win the senate races. In January. Let me pick up on on that point to take the crucial voters among the more those suburban voters deserting trump. A Biden is is their candidate in some ways as if from a negative perception but also. He was right to write up their Alley in cultural terms and other things do you think. That those voters are converts to the John on self rob well worn out Democratic Party there. Well it's going to be there's sale of the Democrats after manicures actor he was seen as a Middleborough moderate. Who could work of both parties to get stabbed and then astronauts and Warren. 1000 otter voted for sixteen point is historically large. And I was able to obsessed charms huge turnout and so across off in Warner Gergen a -- upset and god as you well. With these swing voters they just named Joseph Biden the president of the united senate. It still along shot but there within reach so. The senate Democrats don't win both of those seats and working with a divided congress Joseph Biden is gonna have to. Try that you worked in a democratic white house with a Republican led congress are based on your experience. What does prime gonna face there and and what should he focus on getting done if he doesn't have the senate in democratic control. Yeah anti terrorism sent its repertory years ago we had the first ever sides and we actually got a lot of things done there and so we know both parties have to realize it what the country just captured a car rental where your third president in a hundred years to lose but then elected a Republican majority in the senate if they were in Georgia. What the country as soon as they won both parties to work together. Principals are they're gonna have to senator braces like our job it's actually get some stuff done and that means compromise and that means how polo. And that means doing some things it neither base will be very happy about. But it's important. And to Judah and its frantic both parties and I think Biden is perfectly situated did you. When I was a White House deputy chief of staff we want Joseph Biden over and over again what we top legislative issues because she could cut a deal with the Republicans. And now as president of the United States that'll be his role once again. And it's incredibly valuable experience. His time in the senate we're now 35 days from his inauguration. Dot first hundred days coming up let me ask you how much damage do you think trumps assault on this election. Has done to the Biden presidency. And or what do you expect Biden and to take on in that first crucial period. Well aren't include the damage has been damaged or Artur democracy is when you have you know 3040% of the treasured believing that. There trump actually won despite the new evidence. It makes it just a little bit harder provide the committee and try to bring both parties gather and that's exactly what he has to do I think in the first hundred days what you'll see. President elect Biden deer season work across party lines to get some common sense things done. Probably an infrastructure package probably another round of stimulus you know things that aren't as controversial we have been able to get them done. But they aren't as partisan as some of the issues that we've been talking about the first few years should Biden is gonna work overtime to average first hundred days. B which he promised during the campaign which is working across party lines actually move Washington forward. And to be honest sense of the country wants to. Mean absolutely dial down the controversy we'll see how that works out Jim Maceda thanks very much for your your insight and experience. My pleasure thank you.

