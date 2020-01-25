Recording appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired

A recording reviewed by ABC News appears to capture President Donald Trump telling associates he wanted the then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired.
2:35 | 01/25/20

