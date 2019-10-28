Transcript for Former deputy national security adviser defies subpoena in impeachment probe

Good morning. Today yet doctor cup from that was scheduled to testify as part of the house impeachment inquiry for a previously scheduled deposition. And he was a no show. This is a deeply regrettable. And he was compelled to appear by a lawful congressional subpoena. Just within the last few days of course the district court has ruled that the impeachment inquiry is perfectly valid witnesses like doctor copper men need to do their duty and show up. The lawsuit that doctor copper men filed in district court has no basis in law. A private citizen cannot sue the congress tried to avoid. Coming in when their server the lawful subpoena. We expect that the court will make short shrift. That argument but nonetheless so we move forward. Doctor copper men had testimony we believe would corroborate. The allegations of misconduct that other witnesses have made. But we move forward. And we will obviously consider as we informed doctor cup permits council. His failure to appear as evidence that they weren't to contempt proceeding against him. I think we can infer from the White House opposition to doctor copper men's testimony. That they believe that his testimony would be incriminating of the president. And it is also I think very plain. Additional and powerful evidence of obstruction of congress and its lawful a function. By the president that yet again and even after a court decision affirming the right of congress to proceed with this impeachment. Inquiry the White House has obstructed though work of a coequal branch of government. If this witness had something to say that would be helpful to the White House they would want him to come and testify they plainly don't. After hearing that testimony or reviewing the written. Opening statement. Of investor Taylor one can easily see why the White House does not want. Further evidence to come before the congress. In terms of how we will use litigation not use litigation. We are not willing to allow the White House to engage us in a lengthy game broke would go from the courts so we press forward.

