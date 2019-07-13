Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez testifies after visiting migrant camp

More
The New York Democrat gave a defiant, emotional testimony about her time spent at the border.
2:37 | 07/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez testifies after visiting migrant camp

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:37","description":"The New York Democrat gave a defiant, emotional testimony about her time spent at the border.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64317817","title":"Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez testifies after visiting migrant camp","url":"/Politics/video/rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-testifies-visiting-migrant-camp-64317817"}