Rep. Alma Adams on Dept. of Education layoffs: ‘It’s an attack on our children’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC) from North Carolina on the impact the Department of Education layoffs will have on schools and students across the country.

March 11, 2025

