Transcript for Rep. Chris Collins arrested on insider trading charges

Today we announce criminal charges. Against Christopher Collins. A United States congressman. Congressman Collins is charged with insider trading and lying to the FBI. As alleged in the indictment. Congressman Collins. Cheated our markets. And our justice system. In two ways. First. He tipped his son. To confidential. Corporate information. At the expense of regular investors. And then he lied about it to law enforcement. To cover it up. Also charged. Is his son Cameron Collins. And Stevens are ski. The father of Cameron's fiance.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.