Rep. Crow says the Trump administration "needs accountability" for group chat breach

ABC News speaks with Rep. Jason Crow who pressed National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard on details from the group chat reported by the Atlantic during house intelligence committee hearing.

March 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live