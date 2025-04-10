Rep. Dan Newhouse: Tariff war is ‘a strategy to level the playing field’
ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Washington, about his co-sponsorship of a bill that would require congressional review of President Donald Trump's tariffs.
April 10, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Tariff uncertainty impacting housing market1 hour ago
Rep. Dan Newhouse: Tariff war is ‘a strategy to level the playing field’1 hour ago
Nuns invest in the stock market to secure futures and highlight causes1 hour ago
Helicopter touring New York City crashes into Hudson River, killing all 6 on board3 hours ago
U.S. stocks dive again as uncertainty grows amid trade war2 hours ago
New Mexico police chase alleged kidnapper in UHaul truck2 hours ago
American Airlines jets carrying 6 members of Congress clip wings at Reagan Airport1 hour ago
9 Americans among 221 dead in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse2 hours ago
American ballet dancer freed from Russian prison in overnight prisoner swap1 hour ago
Weezer bass player's wife wounded by police and taken into custody2 hours ago
SCOTUS upholds order to return deported Maryland man3 hours ago
NYC officials hold news conference after 6 killed in Hudson River helicopter crashApr 10, 2025
Witness describes Hudson River helicopter crash: 'It was seconds'Apr 10, 2025
Helicopter crashes in Hudson River, all 6 dead4 hours ago
RFK Jr. talks measles, pledges an answer to the 'autism epidemic' by September4 hours ago
Convicted murderer mistakenly released from jail, say officialsApr 10, 2025
Wingtip of one plane hits another on taxiway at Reagan airport: FAAApr 10, 2025
NFL star Tyreek Hill involved in domestic dispute: PoliceApr 10, 2025
Woman charged with trying to hire hitman to kill ex, his daughterApr 10, 2025
Shoplifting suspect kills man in hit-and-run outside store: SheriffApr 10, 2025
Inflation numbers have ‘problem areas’: AnalystApr 10, 2025
Real ID deadline is May 7: What to knowApr 10, 2025
Escaped California inmate allegedly kills officer in MexicoApr 10, 2025
House narrowly passes Trump-backed budget blueprintApr 10, 2025
Tech-enabled abuse online: What parents need to knowApr 10, 2025
Coffee CEO will ‘keep holding on’ amid Trump tariffsApr 10, 2025
UConn star Azzi Fudd reflects on Huskies’ championship winApr 10, 2025
The annual Masters Par 3 contest takes placeApr 10, 2025
Alleged MS-13 leader seeks delay in case dismissalApr 10, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022