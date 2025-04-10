Rep. Dan Newhouse: Tariff war is ‘a strategy to level the playing field’

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Washington, about his co-sponsorship of a bill that would require congressional review of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

April 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live