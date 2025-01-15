Rep. David Kustoff says 'Hamas has suffered tremendous damage'

Tennessee Rep. David Kustoff reacts to the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

January 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live