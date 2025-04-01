Rep. Derrick Van Orden talks Wisconsin Supreme Court race

As voters head to the polls in Wisconsin, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wi.) discusses the high-stakes Supreme Court race in his state.

April 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live