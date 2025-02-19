Rep. Greg Steube weighs in on Trump comments on Ukraine

Without providing evidence, President Donald Trump called the Ukrainian president a "Dictator without Elections" in a social media post.

February 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live