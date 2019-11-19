Transcript for Rep. Himes asks Vindman, Williams: ‘Are you a ‘Never Trumper’?’

Ms. Williams on Sunday the president personally targeted you in a tweet this is after he targeted ambassador you Ivanovic during her hearing testimony. I'd like to show and read you. The tweet it reads tell Jennifer Williams whoever that is to read both transcripts of the presidential calls and see the just released statement from Ukraine. Then she should meet with the other never transfers who I don't know in mostly never even heard and work out a better presidential attack. Ms. Williams are you engaged in a presidential attack. Nasser join hands argue it never proper. I'm not sure I know N official definition have a never temper would you describe yourself that would have I would not know. Did that make did that tweet make an impression on you when you read it. It's certainly surprise me I was not expecting to you to be called out by name. Which surprised me too and it looks an awful lot like witness intimidation tampering and an effect and in that effort to try to get you to. Perhaps shape your testimony today. The day after U appeared your deposition. Lieutenant colonel president trump called you an ever trapper. Colonel Inman would you call yourself a never dropper. Rep senator I'd call myself never partisan. Thank you.

