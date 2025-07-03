Rep. Jeffries says he will ‘take my sweet time’ to hold up Trump bill vote

In a passionate floor speech as the House drew near to a final vote, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted what he called President Donald Trump’s “big ugly bill.”

July 3, 2025

