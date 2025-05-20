Rep. LaMonica McIver charged by DOJ over incident with ICE agents

U.S. Representative LaMonica McIver was charged on Monday for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers outside of an ICE detention facility earlier this month.

May 20, 2025

