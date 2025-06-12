Rep. Lynch blasts Trump as 'wannabe gangster' in immigration hearing

Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., delivered his remarks at a hearing conducted by the House Oversight Committee.

June 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live