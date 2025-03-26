Rep. Meeks on Sec. of Defense Hegseth: ‘time for him to either resign or be fired’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks on the GOP’s refusal to launch an investigation into the Signal app texts and consequences for Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth.

March 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live