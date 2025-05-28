Rep. Mike Flood, R-Nebr., on getting booed at a town hall held in his district

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Rep. Mike Flood, R-Nebr., about his raucous town hall where constituents expressed concerns over the GOP’s major legislative package.

May 28, 2025

