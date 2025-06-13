Rep. Stutzman on Israel and Iran strikes: ‘Israel has to do what it has to do’

Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-Ind.) speaks with ABC News’ Juju Chang about his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the U.S. role in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

June 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live