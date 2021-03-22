Transcript for Rep. Tom Reed apologizes for sexual misconduct

Congressman Tom Reid has announced plans retire after facing a sexual misconduct allegation. The new York Republican says he will not seek reelection he apologized to a former lobbyists who accused him of rubbing her back and on hooking her brawl without consent. And 27 team. Reid said he was struggling with alcohol addiction at the time he's among those who have called for New York governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over harassment allegations. Reid was considering running against Cuomo.

