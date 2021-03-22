Rep. Tom Reed apologizes for sexual misconduct

"I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility," Rep. Tom Reed said in a statement Sunday following sexual misconduct allegations.
Rep. Tom Reed apologizes for sexual misconduct
Congressman Tom Reid has announced plans retire after facing a sexual misconduct allegation. The new York Republican says he will not seek reelection he apologized to a former lobbyists who accused him of rubbing her back and on hooking her brawl without consent. And 27 team. Reid said he was struggling with alcohol addiction at the time he's among those who have called for New York governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over harassment allegations. Reid was considering running against Cuomo.

