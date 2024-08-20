Republican mayor addresses DNC in primetime spot

John Giles, the Republican mayor of Mesa, Arizona, got a primetime spot at the DNC, during which he stressed putting country over party, "as my hero, John McCain, taught us."

August 20, 2024

