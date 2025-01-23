Republican Sen. Murkowski to vote ‘no’ on Hegseth nomination

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski released a statement explaining why she will vote against confirming Pete Hegseth for defense secretary.

January 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live