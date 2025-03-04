Republican takes 'This is not normal' sign out of Democrat's hands

New Mexico Democratic Rep. Madeleine Stansbury, who was sitting on the aisle, held up a sign that said, "THIS IS NOT NORMAL." GOP Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas then appeared to rip it out of her hands.

March 4, 2025

