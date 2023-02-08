Republicans boo Pres. Biden as he calls for unity during State of the Union

Former Trump White House official Sarah Isgur and former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-S.D., break down the reaction to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address from both sides of the aisle.

February 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live