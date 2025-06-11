Republicans want to 'divide' people over immigration issues says California Lt. Gov.

California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis on the escalating tensions between President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom as protests against ICE continue in Los Angeles.

June 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live