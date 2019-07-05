Transcript for Request denied for release of President Trump's tax returns

What about the president's tax returns that's also big news. That's a similar situation this Tug of war between Democrats on the hill. And the administration just last night the Treasury Secretary Steve minutia in said he would not comply. Would Democrats requests for six years of the president's returns. Of the to try to make a judge forced the nation to turn those over under a very obscure part of the tax code that they use to make the request. Or they can issue a subpoena themselves and again how this one up in the courts but the bottom line here is that Democrats on several fronts are tangling when this administration. And this can all lead to be the court system in Washington and we don't we might not have a resolution for many years. Her and been Siegel thank you so much.

