RFK Jr. announces HHS reinstating some programs, employees cut by mistake

On the heels of terminating 10,000 jobs from the HHS, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told ABC News some programs would soon be reinstated because they were mistakenly cut.

April 3, 2025

