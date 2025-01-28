RFK Jr. could profit off anti-vaccine lawsuit

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. played a role in building a case against Merck's HPV vaccine and could profit from the lawsuit, even if confirmed as health secretary. ABC News’ Anne Flaherty reports.

January 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live