RFK Jr.'s MAHA report cited nonexistent studies

Certain studies within the Trump administration's "Make America Healthy Again" report do not exist as cited, ABC News has confirmed.

May 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live