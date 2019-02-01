Transcript for Romney says Trump has caused 'dismay around the world' in fiery op-ed

Mitt Romney is slamming president trumpet he prepare should be sworn into the senate tomorrow in its scathing Washington Post op Ed. Rodney wrote that prompts character has fallen short in his conduct has not risen to the mantle of the office. He also said the departures of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and chief of staff John Kelly marked a decline in the presidency. The president's campaign manager fired back saying Romney lacks the ability to save the nation and trump has saved it.

