Romney says Trump has caused 'dismay around the world' in fiery op-ed

More
Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney attacked Donald Trump in a searing op-ed on Tuesday, calling the president's lack of character his "most glaring" shortfall.
0:26 | 01/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Romney says Trump has caused 'dismay around the world' in fiery op-ed
Mitt Romney is slamming president trumpet he prepare should be sworn into the senate tomorrow in its scathing Washington Post op Ed. Rodney wrote that prompts character has fallen short in his conduct has not risen to the mantle of the office. He also said the departures of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and chief of staff John Kelly marked a decline in the presidency. The president's campaign manager fired back saying Romney lacks the ability to save the nation and trump has saved it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60115145,"title":"Romney says Trump has caused 'dismay around the world' in fiery op-ed","duration":"0:26","description":"Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney attacked Donald Trump in a searing op-ed on Tuesday, calling the president's lack of character his \"most glaring\" shortfall.","url":"/Politics/video/romney-trump-caused-dismay-world-fiery-op-ed-60115145","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.