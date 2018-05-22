Rosenstein agrees to investigate Trump claims of DOJ infiltration

President Donald Trump has demanded an investigation into whether the FBI or Department of Justice infiltrated his campaign for political purposes. ABC News' Kenneth Moton reports.
2:10 | 05/22/18

Rosenstein agrees to investigate Trump claims of DOJ infiltration

