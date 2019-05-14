Rosenstein defends Russia investigation handling

More
Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein mounted an extensive defense of the tumultuous early days of his tenure and his decision to appoint Robert Mueller as special counsel.
8:22 | 05/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rosenstein defends Russia investigation handling

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:22","description":"Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein mounted an extensive defense of the tumultuous early days of his tenure and his decision to appoint Robert Mueller as special counsel.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63018623","title":"Rosenstein defends Russia investigation handling","url":"/Politics/video/rosenstein-defends-russia-investigation-handling-63018623"}