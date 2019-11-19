Transcript for New round of impeachment hearings today

We begin with a new round of impeachment witnesses to. Heard firsthand what president trance said on that controversial phone call to Ukraine three officials who listened to the call will share their accounts on the conversation today. Meanwhile we're now seeing the transcript a key testimony given by a State Department official who says he overheard the president. Talking about Ukraine and he's explaining why he remembers that call in such vivid detail. ABC's negative Rosie and I hasn't been new details from Capitol Hill back in the morning. Good morning canvassing Kenneth unlike last week in this meet will hear testimony from officials who listens in on that controversial phone call. Between president Tran and Ukraine. This morning begins three days of public testimony from nine witnesses today's lineup includes three State Department officials who listened in on that July 25 phone call to Ukraine. Including Jennifer Williams a special advisor to the vice president who called it an usual an inappropriate. And lieutenant colonel Alexander V admit a top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council. And now a new witness added to the list for this week David Holmes. Diplomatic testified he overheard a phone call between EU ambassador organs Tomlin and president trump. The transcript Doug has closed door testimony released overnight homes telling investigators he remembers the call vividly because of its candor. Holmes saint he hurts song went tell from the president of Ukraine. Quote loves your expletive. When probed if president trumped cared about Ukraine Holmes responded not at all. And that he only cared about this abiding investigation that Giuliani is pushing. In this Maureen secretary of state Mike Pompeo dodging questions about why he has declined to offer public support to State Department employee's ex like Marie Ivanovic. Former US ambassador to Ukraine who had been caught up in the impeachment inquiry. I'm happy to talk about Ukraine policy they're not gonna get into that. Issues surrounding the Democrat impeachment inquiry just not gonna do it today. This as presidents from says he is strongly considering testifying in the impeachment probe after this in formal offer from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the president could. He's come before the committee and talk to speak all the truth that he wants to see more definite. And the president responding to house speaker Pelosi saying even though he did nothing wrong he likes the idea and will strongly consider X. Megan's raising ABC news Capitol Hill. Spiral C if that actually happens mag and on Capitol Hill thank you.

