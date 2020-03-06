Transcript for Russia probe wasn't 'corrupt': Rosenstein

When I was sworn in his deputy attorney general on April 26 torn seventeen. I became responsible for helping attorney general. The supervisor 1151000. Department of Justice employees. And oversee hundreds of thousands of cases. One of the most important matters pending an apartment was an investigation Russian election influence schemes. Attorney general sessions. Had complied with his legal obligation. To recuse himself from the investigation seven weeks before I arrived. And the matter again under the supervision. Acting deputy attorney general Dana bent as a result. Many federal agents and prosecutors. Were working on criminal cases. That officials considered potentially relevant. Two Russian election middle. As a result of events that followed the departure of the FBI director. I was concerned. That the public would not have confidence. In the investigation. And that the acting FBI director. Was not the right person to lead it. I decided that appointing a special counsel. Was the best way to complete investigation appropriately. And promote public confidence. And its conclusions. As we now know. Eventual conclusions were. That Russians committed crimes seeking influence the election. Americans did not conspire. A special counsel appointment. Was consistent with Department of Justice president. Attorney general bill Barr. Attorney general Janet Reno each in the 1990s has appoint a special counsels and several cases. When they concluded that a prosecutor with some degree of independence from the department. Could best resolve sensitive matters. A recently turned Gerald. US attorneys to take charge of significant investigations. But it may have point seven team. Only three confirmed that State's attorneys remain all Obama administration appointees. Who had been ordered to resign. And had been permitted to hold her for just a few months. Some people confuse special counsels. And independent counsel's. Independent counsels. Appointed by federal judges. The Department of Justice does not supervised. Often expand their jurisdiction. And that usually investigate for many years. In contrast. Special counsel Muller wants supervised by the department. With jurisdiction is limited and scope and duration. I asked the special counsel to review each criminal allegations. The FBI considered relevant Russian election influence operations. And recommend whether to close the matter. To investigate because it might be relevant to Russian election meddling. Work to refer the matter to another prosecutor. Also established and supervisory chain of command and the department. Highly qualified department attorneys. Met regularly with a special counsel team to review recommendations about which matters to investigate. And to approve significant steps in consultation with me. Whenever the special counsel propose charges. For which the United States attorney would need approval from the Department of Justice from headquarters division those charges will review. As usual by the tax division national security division or the criminal division. I understand that today's hearing they focus. On the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. But I served as deputy attorney general every FBI files application. Was written by agents and attorneys. Reviewed by supervisors. Sworn under both federal agent. And certified. By the FBI director. Before any application was submitted to the court. A senior department official either the attorney general. The deputy attorney general or the assistant attorney general for national security. Met with national security division supervisors. To ensure that the application set forth a valid legal and factual basis. Ultimately. Each application was submitted a federal judge who decided whether it. Set forth probable cause the justified the issuance of war. Every application that I approved. Appeared to be justified based on the facts who left. And the FBI was supposed to be following protocols to ensure. That every act was verified. An investigative reviews. Published by the inspector general in December 19 and march point one. Investigate reviews review that the FBI was not following articles. And that's significant errors appeared in applications filed in connection. With the crossfire hurricane investigation. Inspector general concluded quote. It's so many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate hand picked teams. One of the FBI's most sensitive investigations. FBI officials expected would be subject close scrutiny. Raised significant questions. Regarding the FBI can't commands management. And supervision. Of the fights process. A senator's whenever agents or prosecutors make serious mistakes. More engaged in misconduct. The Department of Justice needs to take remedial action. An existing policies fall short. Whose policies need to be changed. Ensuring the integrity of government prostheses. As essential to promoting public confidence in who. While it is necessary to correct mistakes. And to punish wrongdoers. It certainly should not go outside today. At our law enforcement agencies are filled. With men and women. Act with integrity. As we watch that you with extraordinarily difficult circumstances throughout the country this week. We should take this opportunity. Let them know that our appreciation and support. In conclusion. I know the members of this committee share a commitment. To the principles of the Department of Justice. I look forward to addressing your questions. I.

