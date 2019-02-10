Transcript for ‘It is a sad time’: Pelosi

We take this to be a very sad time for the American people for I've country. Impeaching a president and having the investigation to feature president is not. Any thing to be. Joyful of them I don't know than bodies joyful but it is sad sad time. And as you heard me say over and over again. The dark days of the revolution Thomas Payne said the times have found us we thank the times have found us now. Got that we place ourselves in category of greatness. Of our founders. But we do place ourselves in a time of urgency. On the threat to the constitution. A system of checks and balances. That is being made. It is they fought for independence they declared independence they fought and won established. A democracy thank god they made the constitution commendable also that always ever be expanding freedom. And we see the actions of this president being an assault on the constitution. That once we had his even admission to that we had no choice. But to go forward. It's hard we want to weigh the equities we want to be fair as we go forward. We are deeply concerned about us secretary Pompeo as effort now to. Potentially interfere with witnesses who whose testimony is needed before committing. Many of whom are mentioned in the whistle blower complaint. And we want to make it abundantly clear that any effort by the secretary by the president or anyone else. To interfere with the congress' ability to. Call before it relevant witnesses will be considered as evidence of obstruction of a lawful functions of congress. I and more than that will allow a an adverse inference to be drawn as to the underlying facts. That if they are going to prevent witnesses from coming forward. To testify on the allegations in the whistle blower complaint. That will. Create an adverse inference of that those allegations are in fact correct.

