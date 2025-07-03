‘One of the saddest days in American history,’ AOC says of megabill’s passage

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacted from the steps of Capitol Hill as the GOP spending bill passed the threshold to pass the House.

July 3, 2025

