Sanders says government climate report 'not based on facts'

More
"We think this is the most extreme version," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
0:22 | 11/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sanders says government climate report 'not based on facts'
Once again. And we think that this is the most extreme version. And it's not based on facts it's based aren't. It's not data driven we'd like to see something that is more data drivel it's based on modeling which is extremely hard to do when you're talking about the climate. Again our focus is on making sure we have the safest cleanest air and water and the president's gonna do exactly that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59451213,"title":"Sanders says government climate report 'not based on facts'","duration":"0:22","description":"\"We think this is the most extreme version,\" White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.","url":"/Politics/video/sanders-government-climate-report-based-facts-59451213","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.