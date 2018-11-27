Transcript for Sanders says government climate report 'not based on facts'

Once again. And we think that this is the most extreme version. And it's not based on facts it's based aren't. It's not data driven we'd like to see something that is more data drivel it's based on modeling which is extremely hard to do when you're talking about the climate. Again our focus is on making sure we have the safest cleanest air and water and the president's gonna do exactly that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.