Can Sanders maintain momentum with Latino vote?

More
Hillary Clinton’s former national political director weighs in on Bernie Sanders’ chances of winning the Latino vote on Super Tuesday.
2:52 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Can Sanders maintain momentum with Latino vote?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:52","description":"Hillary Clinton’s former national political director weighs in on Bernie Sanders’ chances of winning the Latino vote on Super Tuesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69370309","title":"Can Sanders maintain momentum with Latino vote?","url":"/Politics/video/sanders-maintain-momentum-latino-vote-69370309"}