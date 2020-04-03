-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton doesn’t think Sanders would be strongest nominee
-
Now Playing: Confidence Interval: The media will underrate Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Biden projected to win Oklahoma Democratic primary
-
Now Playing: Biden projected to win Tennessee Democratic primary
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg speaks at Florida rally
-
Now Playing: What’s at stake on Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Sanders and Warren battle for the progressive vote
-
Now Playing: Biden projected to win Alabama Democratic primary
-
Now Playing: Can Sanders maintain momentum with Latino vote?
-
Now Playing: Sanders campaign hopes to extend delegate lead
-
Now Playing: Bloomberg wins American Samoa
-
Now Playing: How will Super Tuesday voters respond to Michael Bloomberg?
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden projected to win North Carolina Democratic primary
-
Now Playing: Biden gains momentum heading into Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Biden projected to win in Virginia primary
-
Now Playing: What to expect from Super Tuesday states
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders projected to win Vermont
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren continues fight for progressive vote
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg on the ballot for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders' team stays the course on Super Tuesday