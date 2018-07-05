Michael Avenatti, attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, called Rudy Giuliani's defense of the president on "This Week" a "train wreck."

Giuliani says Trump paid money to Stormy Daniels after months of Trump's denials

The New York Times reports two people said Trump was aware of the $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels months before he told reporters he had no knowledge of it.