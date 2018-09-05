Sarah Sanders discusses Iran deal, Haspel nomination, and North Korea

More
ABC News' Powerhouse Politics team breaks down White House press briefing as North Korean talks near and President Trump withdraws from the Iran deal.
10:37 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sarah Sanders discusses Iran deal, Haspel nomination, and North Korea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55053857,"title":"Sarah Sanders discusses Iran deal, Haspel nomination, and North Korea","duration":"10:37","description":"ABC News' Powerhouse Politics team breaks down White House press briefing as North Korean talks near and President Trump withdraws from the Iran deal.","url":"/Politics/video/sarah-sanders-discusses-iran-deal-haspel-nomination-north-55053857","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.