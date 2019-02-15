Scientist born in China accused of stealing trade secrets

The scientist, Shannon You, has been accused by the Justice Department of stealing almost $120 million worth of trade secrets last year from The Coca-Cola Company.
Scientists now under arrest accused of ceilings trade secrets from companies doing research with the Coca-Cola company the Chinese born scientist who was working in Atlanta. Is accused of trying to set up a competing venture in China. To win a reward from a government backed program the trade secrets focused on the chemical technologies used to coat the insides. Of so McCain's.

