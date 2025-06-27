SCOTUS, in birthright citizenship case, limits judges' power to block Trump policies

Friday's decision is a boost for President Trump in his crusade against nationwide injunctions that have blocked some of the executive actions he's taken so far in his second term.

June 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live