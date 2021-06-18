SCOTUS returns for blockbuster term

ABC&rsquo;s Devin Dwyer reports on the start of the right-leaning U.S. Supreme Court&rsquo;s new term, with Roe v. Wade under threat.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live