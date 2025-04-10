SCOTUS upholds order to return deported Maryland man

The Supreme Court will require the Trump administration to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was sent to El Salvador in error.

April 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live