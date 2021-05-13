Transcript for Sec. of State Antony Blinken says Israel has right to defend itself

I spoke yesterday with Israeli prime mister Netanyahu. As well with Palestinian President Abbas and as you know president Biden spoke with us from mr. Netanyahu's well. This is part of a comprehensive. Ongoing outreach and dialogue at all levels of the year US government. To our respective counterparts. With the objective of achieving an end to the violence. Which continues to claim the lives of his children women and men. We've been very clear. That rocket attacks must cease. We've been very clear about Israel's right to defend itself. Were also engaging our regional partners with urgency. To seek to with a calm prevails and our. Heartfelt condolences. Go out to loved ones of those lost. Were also deeply concerned about. The violence in the streets of Israel. As Muslims celebrate Eden Jews prepare to mark to vote. Israelis and Palestinians deserve to take part in these celebrations. Without fear of violence. We believe that Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom. Security. Dignity prosperity. That recognition will continue to drive our approach.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.