Sec. of State Rubio on Signal chat: ' Someone made a big mistake'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio weighed in on the Signal debacle for the first time, acknowledging that “someone made a big mistake and added a journalist.”

March 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live