Secretary Bessent contradicts Trump on China negotiations

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports on the Treasury secretary’s testimony before the House Appropriations subcommittee.

May 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live