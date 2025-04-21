Secretary Noem's purse snatched from DC restaurant with $3K in cash inside

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was stolen at a Washington restaurant over the weekend, according to a DHS official.

April 21, 2025

