Secretary of State Blinken calls for the release of all Hamas hostages

Hamas has held roughly 200 people for almost 14 days and our panel discusses what steps might be taken to secure their release.

October 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live