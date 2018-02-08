Transcript for Security officials say democracy is in the 'crosshairs'

Happy Thursday you're watching ABC news I'm John San Suu Kyi in Washington alongside Michael Mina and Justin official we just saw one of the longest press briefings we've had in quite some time win I think the most special guests we've had. In quite some time members of the intelligence community from the FBI. The Director of National Intelligence director of Homeland Security analysts went on and on Michael you know want to bring you right in on this because. Finally we're hearing what the White House in the administration are doing about election security. Yes but what's so strange to me is that the truth is we've been hearing about this for weeks and months now. I heard nothing in that press conference. That briefing that we have not heard from those same officials for weeks and months. Not quite sure the purpose of its lowest. I can tell you I can I think I can answer that I think that that one of the big points here is that this was done from the White House briefing room. It's this these officials came to the White House to make the point that they acknowledge there's an election security problem I think this was. Unnecessary. Technical. And political response to the less than reassuring statements that the president made just two weeks ago and. Let's talk about it actually we do have a let's remind everybody was just two weeks ago he was in Helsinki with Latimer who the president of Russia he was asked about the meddling in the 20s16 elections. On and that was really on the the first thing we heard that I know we don't have that sound available just in unfortunately. I can tell you what he said okay you he was I very yes you're standing next to Vladimir Putin he said he had heard Putin's strong. And powerful denial that he met a medal in the twenties it's an election. And he says I don't know why it would be. Russia who did it. He later walked out one act but. That was a big that we problem for him politically and I think that he has as Mike and say if he knows about this the FBI. Has been doing things they sort out this task force but politically they need to get out there and tell people exactly what they're doing. But again they've been doing this last week they were and asked all of these same figures from a mask and security forums and same thing on Tuesday in New York. Vice president grants. Did Jessica secretary of all they're doing things but let's pullen ABC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl on this in John. We were just talking about how rare was to see all of these officials up at the podium that the incident as a lot of things that stuck out to mean the one of the most in that. There's been some week clean me they've all been having we were just talking we'd never heard of this before. We've never heard this before you correctly I think that the effort here was to present. Its speak group and you rarely see that many people. At a briefing period let alone it basically that the top. National security officials in in the country outside of the secretaries of state defense where there. But it was an effort to visually sent the message there is a task force. This administration is taking issue election meddling seriously and is trying to do something Superman. That was the message all in all the words and also the imagery of seeing all them there. And I do think this also comes into the question John of you know the president's statements he's tweets and what the administration is actually doing. Don't always jive having you asked the question towards the end of the briefing this hour standards about the president's claims. That his campaign happening now with a moment by Russia is happening in helping Democrats and we've seen no evidence to support that. I've no evidence and that the president's message on this has been entirely different from his national security team and from the the the intelligence community. Four two years now I mean we've we've we've we've really seen going back told in the immediate aftermath of of the election. We've seen a very different message from the president in week fourteen from the from the intelligence community has also that the question of who was behind 2016. Interference I asked about the president's. Contention. Just recently that there may have and other people there are many other people he said. Involved in this interference of course the intelligence assessment. Mentions Russia and Russia specifically and nobody else. And let's bring in Mike living on this because you've been covering this extensively to her last two years we've talked to won't explain on Mac now. Secretary Nielsen DHS secretary is actually asked that very same question last week and she said there was no evidence whatsoever that anyone but Russia was involved and yet today from the podium hearsay or Sanders they sit ups and John McCain is. And I asked her by the way I I I said who. Who else yeah I'm. You know no answer. Yet no end and and they definitely had a tough time on this John I mean. Does it feel TU I mean you know we've been reporting out all of the reactions. That are happening in the White House obviously will get the Bob -- story in a moment and the back and forth between the trump legal team and how he's tweet yesterday were the impetus because of that response from Mueller but. Do we think the response today means is we said for the month of July John we only had three. White house press briefings we had never seen this many officials up at the podium talking about this topic let alone any other topic do we think that this is another response that the administration felt. Boxed into the corner by the president's tweak that they had to come out and see something about election battling. I think it. They felt enormous pressure on this they felt enormous pressure because of the extent of the right you had. Dan Coats the Director of National Intelligence tell congress. That the country's digital infrastructure is literally under attack. And then you've had. Response from the president that is seemed far less concerned or or alarmed by what is happening in fact. Just last week and in his tweet about Democrats it seems as if he was really. Kind of joking about it saying you know it's you know if they're going to be doing anything they're going to be helping the Democrats it it seemed. An effort to kind of downplay the whole concern so I think I think you're actually right this was. This was an administration. It feels that it is taking. Whatever the president's words are whatever the commander in chief's words are whatever its Twitter he says it's an administration. Is national security leadership. Believes they are taking the threat seriously and pro actively working to do something about it and they don't want to let as to to coin a phrase the president's tweet speak for themselves. John and Karl the White House thank you sir we appreciate it we'll let you get back at it I do want to bring in CBC news contributor. And the former undersecretary at the Department of Homeland Security John colony joining us. On the phone and John but before I I have you way and I just want to play. This bite from Dan Coats the current director of the national intelligence agency he was up there speaking about the difference between. This campaign what we're coming into 2018. And the 2016 elections let's Nicholas. However they stepped up their game big time in 2016. We have not seen that kind of robust effort from them. So far. John calling her you you have done extensive work on this year and I've spoken about this I mean. Easy it bed different on operation from sixteen to eighteen based on your understanding. Yeah I mean we shouldn't expect to be the same activities that response when he sixteen. Whether it's terrorism or they activities upward intelligence service. They will closely study and learn what we note and then they will ship out these. So there was quite a bit of information that the Russians. Could glean from the intelligence assessment that republic. The Mahler indictments. And other information based on statements that have been made a government officials so. They are shifting their tactics they may shifted their focus. To using different types of malware. Is different types of social media platforms that just because we have. Tactics that that there doesn't mean that they are there we keep that 2016 was part of a continuing effort. Two attacked this country in the ultimate goal was not simply to influence our electoral process. It's to weaken our country sow discord amongst her populist. And to weaken our relationships that are key allies. So you know just in the last few weeks we've heard. Over the FaceBook taking the thirty plus fights off we've heard about attempts to probe the information systems. Seven at key senators. We have in the indictment the woman who was. Developing relationships where people with in the NRA and other political figures so you know. We we know that the Russians have continued efforts to continue their efforts aggressively. And just because and it took what they didn't 2016 doesn't shouldn't give us any any peace. And John just based on your understanding here's I know that you are still doing extensive work on this topic now. You know we need you mentioned those 32 pages or profiles that FaceBook took down. And we source someone in the briefing try to ask the FBI director you know give us an idea where is that as far as a margins he dodged that question but. To me 32. Sounds like. Not even a pebble in a bucket for gonna draw hot and a bucket right. We're right side but you have to remember. How the Russians operate what they're doing is they're using these social media platforms and being other individuals and groups of individuals who then came their message so while they made in. May use it number face the platforms. Or eight. And in an Twitter accounts. To disseminate. False information. They're targeting that false information to other groups and other entities that can amplify it says simply looking at a from the perspective of how many have they bought. Or how many FaceBook pages they had. How many Twitter account you can identify two. Specific Russian entities that only a part of the problem. With the Russians are very good. Is using. Platforms in this country. To amplify their misinformation and propaganda. Yet we're showing at right now on screen to our viewers all the different things FaceBook disclosed earlier this week. As part of that disclosure with a 32 pages you mention Michael being bring you back on this conversation. Because as we were watching that could discussion there's a difference here as very important is a difference between the influence. And the hacking. Yes break it down in the simplest way possible got. That's one of the big ways that that what Russians are doing this time around as different than 2060. Right they had the social media stuff where it may. Tried to influence Americans and divide them they also had their targeted operations against states' systems they're not doing that this time FBI do you suggest not yet. Correct also that so far they've seen no indication that's happening this time it. And and the influence the malign influence campaign is any look if they cracked in teh election systems that would be devastating but is the malign influence. That's really. Very powerful. If I were. A Russian medal or right now I'd be keying into this Q a non. Tranda he saw all those people at the rally in Tampa last week the point I won't get into the whole conspiracy theories but the point is. That. Americans are vulnerable. To influence campaigns and do these things catch fire out and and and it works and disinformation. This year's. Totally an ongoing story maybe we'll actually get more briefings on this now. We see John Colin thank you as always for your insights are we appreciate it let's switch gears because watching us yet joining us you're watching ABC news we just. I'm are following the briefing a lot of things going on stayed the big news and we broke it yesterday sources tell ABC news that special counsel Robert Mueller has responded. To the trump legal team specifically about an interview with the president now in their response according to sources close to the White House. Muller's team apparently says they want to talk to trump we've known that. But specifically about obstruction of justice and what they also said is that the questions they will ask the president. Could be in written and oral form and Justin are reporting has been showing that that was the Genesis for the president's tweet storm yesterday morning. Yet he doesn't want to be asked about obstruction of justice and then what was a lot. Did the way he lashed out over Twitter with that he deleted something that many people interpreted as. Possibly an obstruction neat thing to say so network now has been coined yet thank you and I might I got its tomorrow's I can't remember taking on stuff but calmed. But can we go if you were watching him that he is that the cables last night. Each one was on what what is this tweet me then. And is Muller going to be defecting and as a as obstruction of justice. And really where this all came from obstruction of justice started may ninth among other things but the key may ninth 2017. Jim commie fire. Yes but don't forget. There is no one specific thing that is going to be the obstruction of justice it's you know if if Mueller moves forward with this which that's a question but if he does it's going to be about painting a picture and showing that there is an overall effort to obstructionist. Anything can indict him on obstruction justice he'll write a report sent to the congress congress and they ought to make a decision if it amounts to anything. And if the congress stays anywhere near where it is now I think will not back. Yeah obviously in moves towards democratic control holder from ball of wax and I personally think that eventually this is Altman and subpoena fight that'll be really interesting fall for all of us to watch will be tracking that all the abcnews.com. Let's switch gears kind of related special counsel his first trial going on in the eastern district of Virginia ABC's Catherine folders has been out there for us and she is been watching. Paul map for it's just been a couple days. But Katherine they are moving at lightning speed and the one thing that was stunning yesterday that the star witness for the government rate gates the longtime partner Paul man a fort they said Maine may not be called. Today however probably reacting to the press. They're saying something different. A yes they are saying something different obviously that the prosecution opened the door yesterday that they they he may not thing that they at continue it through re evaluate all the evidence that comes in time but this morning and this court they clarified that they that they have every intention is still called red tape now act could be the biggest that. Day of this trial eyes you know Rick what. Man appoints deputy he has a potentially a lot obviously about his businesses and one of our ABC producers. Actually caught on man a sports attorney. Going in today and he asked are you looking forward to seeing gates kept finding that they wore. Coming attractions indeed in cavern as you've been tracking that trial out there one thing that we are learning is that. Paul metaphor has a really expansive tastes inexpensive fashion. He really doesn't job fair with me for a second because I hope that the important that there and it's pretty new itself. We've had up like that we've had multiple vendors here. A testify in multiple witnesses one yesterday it was the store manager of a men's clothing store count toward he testified that. In five years bombing and reports that 329000. On seeing a lot also yesterday when Amanda what's contractors described it the good client. Described him paying his bills on time he hit over three million dollars of work. On multiple homes were meant for including a resident that in the inch front tower now. We also have a 151000 dollar ostrich jacket over one million including we have homes art cars and hundreds watches. And I asked an act impostors jacket fifth at thousands I can demonstrate. We're looking ahead of an hour gagging on screen capture and control we're okay with us that you Hungary today as they get their rates again when he won the big deal but sweating 1000 dollar watch and today we learned a landscaper. Testified an opponent or art collection at Atlantis have he had a massive the bed of white flowers and isn't that bad are to sign of it there was Ed with other men in red flowers OPEC. So you have all of that outlined by the prosecution now this is where this is important for the judge. Is getting. Continuously frustrated with this in court he's saying at various iterations of what we helped prosecute. People for being rich while he proof of a not so right where it. Do they get well today they've had multiple bookkeeper and tax prepares kept the final we have examples from vendors so part yesterday. Two today of what appear to be even false invoices Kate Allen report for example well on the invoices they spelled. That name wrong they may have a different address the different zip code in the witnesses if there. Aware that is their company has LLC and Ian and I and I think John that they don't buy it. This is where that but it come at the plate just about an hour ago. Mommy and what he needs bookkeeper with him for seven years she described as very deep skill oriented she said quote he approved every penny. Of any thing when he paid. But John shockingly she was presented with the ledger and there's millions of dollars classified ads in come on this. That she didn't know without the back could possibly explain what the prosecution. Is calling it all. Very interesting capped her fault as there you're watching all Lauren you have you have issued a challenge to the control room they are on active hunt for the white bed of flowers Josh usher in the team out there. We're getting to Atlanta tonight. Okay all right and ensure Josh get tickets he really wants it Katherine bank I would hear it and before wittingly or have you. Just in just switching gears completely now vice president Mike Pence he's in Hawaii right now he's about to receive the remains in already right of Arab Americans that were killed in North Korea. I'm really equal quite Estonia if it it's it's. This is one of the agreements that the president actually came to with Kim Jong-un as part of this negotiations towards me denuclearization. One of the first steps of goodwill was that he. North Korean leader agreed to send home. 55 sets of remains that we believe to be American service members from the Korean War that has not yet been determined nevertheless. They did a very nice ceremony today and why. Com. They will be doing a very thorough forensic examination could take very long time determine what they have. Some of the stuff is is is that the remains are it's not necessarily obvious what's. Yeah what's what you've got to go one dog tag they can't make out what it says. All I would say is we're hopeful that. They are what they're built to be and the nicer and immunize those families to now definitely important for them thank you for that thank you for joining us make sure to download BBC news apt to keep updated throughout the day for Michael Levine and just an official. I'm Jan San Suu Kyi in Washington you're watching. ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.